Nagaland To Soon Have Early Warning System, Says MP Phangnon Konyak

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 26: Nagaland is set to enhance its disaster preparedness with the installation of an Early Warning System (EWS) to provide timely alerts for natural calamities. The initiative follows a request by Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak, to which Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh extended immediate support.

Konyak expressed gratitude to Singh for the prompt approval, highlighting the importance of the system in improving disaster response in the state.

The Early Warning System will provide alerts for earthquakes, extreme weather conditions such as heatwaves, cold waves, heavy rainfall, and floods, as well as warnings for lightning, thunderstorms, and landslides. The system aims to improve preparedness and mitigation efforts, given Nagaland’s vulnerability to natural disasters.