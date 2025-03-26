Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Accuses Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen of Silencing Democracy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2025: Tripura’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen accusing him of “slaughtering democracy” by suppressing the opposition in the assembly.

Speaking to media personnel in the Assembly premises here in Agartala city on Wednesday afternoon, Chaudhury announced that the CPI(M) has decided to boycott the remaining days of the current budget session in protest against the Speaker’s alleged bias.

“Democracy has been murdered in the Tripura Assembly under the BJP government. This day will be remembered as a shameful chapter in the state’s legislative history,” Chaudhury said.

According to Chaudhury, the budget session discussions on March 24 followed parliamentary tradition, but soon descended into controversy. He alleged that a “handful of people in the current government are looting public money and property” and engaging in a “commission or cut-money business.” However, his remarks were met with harsh comments from Parliamentary Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Chaudhury further claimed that Nath made a caste-based remark in the assembly, prompting him to submit a notice of violation of rights. However, Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen rejected it, citing that a similar notice had already been submitted by Assembly Minister Ratan Lal Nath. “The Speaker is protecting the ruling party instead of ensuring fair proceedings,” Chaudhury alleged.

Slamming the Speaker’s decision, the opposition leader said, “By denying my existence in the assembly, he has destroyed the sanctity of this sacred institution. He is acting as a referee for the ruling party.” He further accused Sen of manipulating the truth, saying, “He has set a precedent of turning day into night and night into day.”

Despite these alleged obstructions, Chaudhury asserted that CPI(M) MLAs had been relentlessly fighting in the assembly for the last three days in the public interest. “We will not remain silent while democracy is being strangled,” he declared.