Sikkim Legislative Assembly Begins Budget Session With Focus On Economic Growth And Development

Gangtok, March 26 : The Second Session (Part-III) of the Eleventh Assembly (Budget Session 2025-26) of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly commenced on Wednesday at the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The session was presided over by Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa and began with the Governor’s maiden budget address. Governor Om Prakash Mathur highlighted Sikkim’s journey towards its 50th Statehood anniversary, celebrating its transformation from a Himalayan kingdom into a model of sustainable growth and economic progress. The Governor informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would join the golden jubilee celebrations, inaugurating significant projects.

The Governor emphasized the state’s commitment to sustainable development, mentioning initiatives such as the Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Suvidha Yojana (MMSSY), Chief Minister Medical Assistance Scheme (CMMAS), and new educational reforms under NEP 2020. He also announced that Khachoedpalri Lake in West Sikkim had been designated as the first Ramsar Site in the state. In terms of economic growth, he revealed that Sikkim’s GDP had grown by 85% over the past five years, with the state ranking 4th in poverty alleviation.

Following the Governor’s address, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, also the Finance Minister, presented the Annual General Budget for FY 2025-26. The budget proposed a gross expenditure of ₹16,647 crore for the year, with net outgo standing at ₹16,196 crore after accounting for recoveries. The Chief Minister underscored Sikkim’s efforts to maintain fiscal discipline and promote sustainable development, with key focus areas being youth empowerment, farmers’ upliftment, and infrastructure investment.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Sikkim’s status as the most integrated state in India, with the highest per capita income and a proven track record in protecting natural resources. He presented an overview of various government schemes in sectors such as education, health, tourism, and rural development, furthering the state’s vision of inclusive growth.

During the session, Minister Raju Basnet introduced three key bills aimed at enhancing educational opportunities in Sikkim: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University Bill 2025, The Sengol International University Sikkim Bill 2025, and The Fusion University Sikkim Bill 2025. These bills seek to advance education, research, and skill development in the state.

The discussion and voting on the Governor’s address, the budget, and the introduced bills will continue on March 27, 2025. The House was adjourned until 11:00 AM on March 27, 2025.