Tripura: 29 Food Inspectors in Position, 15 More to Join Soon; Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Highlights EC Act Challenges

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 26, 2025: Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday announced the recruitment of new food inspectors to strengthen market monitoring and curb black marketing. “The total sanctioned posts of food inspectors stand at 57, out of which 29 are currently occupied. In the meantime, 15 more candidates have been selected through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) and will be appointed very soon. Additionally, eight senior storekeepers will be promoted to food inspectors with the approval of the Law Department in the coming days,” the minister stated.

However, concerns over the rising prices of essential commodities dominated discussions on the fourth day in the Assembly’s budget session. Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy criticized the government’s monitoring mechanisms, asserting, “The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing across the state. If the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department fails to regulate the price surge, hoarders and wholesalers will take advantage. Sellers must display daily rates of mustard oil and other essential commodities, but this monitoring is not being implemented. The sanctioned posts of food inspectors should be increased, and daily inspections must be enforced to ensure transparency. Immediate recruitment of the vacant posts is crucial.”

Adding to the debate, Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma raised concerns over reservations in the recruitment process. “Has the reservation policy for SC and ST categories been maintained in the appointment of the 15 new food inspectors?” he inquired.

In response, Minister Chowdhury assured that the recruitment process adhered to reservation policies. “Rooster is mandatory in any recruitment. Of the total posts, 31% are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 17% for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, the remaining for Unreserved (UR) categories, while 33% of the posts are reserved for women candidates,” he clarified.

Replying to MLA Roy’s demands for stricter market monitoring, the minister acknowledged the impact of black marketing on price surges. “Approval from the Finance Department is necessary for creating and filling posts. We applied for 20 food inspector posts, and approval was granted for 15. Within the next 15-20 days, appointment letters will be issued. The food department is actively working against black marketing, and our efforts have been highlighted in various newspapers. Consumer Forums are operational at district and state levels. We regularly organize awareness programs, conduct raids, impose fines, and shut down violators’ shops.”

Addressing legal constraints, the minister pointed out the limitations of state intervention under the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act). “MLA Roy, as an advocate, should be aware that the EC Act is framed by the Government of India. While the state government can implement rules, we cannot amend the Act. Unless the central government revises the EC Act, the state has minimal authority to act against black marketers. The law does not provide provisions for arrests,” he stated, urging the opposition not to mislead the House on the issue.