Arunachal: DCM Chowna Mein Holds Crucial Meeting On Power Sector Reforms

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 27: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein conducted a key meeting on Thursday with senior officials from the Power Department, including Secretary Power R K Sharma, Chief Engineers, and the Director of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA).

The meeting was focused on the restructuring and reform of the state’s power sector, with a particular emphasis on the electrification of every interior village under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme.

This initiative aims to ensure that all regions, including remote areas, are equipped with essential power infrastructure, driving development and growth throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

DCM Mein expressed confidence that the combined efforts of the dedicated team would lead to significant positive changes, resulting in a brighter and electrified future for the state.