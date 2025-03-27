Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

BSF Rescues 20 Cattle, Seizes Contraband Worth ₹21.74 Lakh In Meghalaya

Shillong, Mar 27: In a significant operation on 26th March 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the 1st Battalion in Meghalaya successfully rescued 20 cattle that were being smuggled to Bangladesh along the International Border in South West Khasi Hills district.

Meanwhile, in a related action in East Khasi Hills district on the same day, a joint MCP (Mobile Check Post) party seized contraband items valued at ₹21.74 lakh in Sohritcham (Ladbakli). The seized items have been handed over to the customs office in Dangar for further processing.

