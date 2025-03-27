Massive Seizure of Burmese Cigarettes at Tripura’s Dharmanagar: Two Arrested, Allegations of Corruption Surface

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2025: In a major crackdown on smuggling, Tripura police have seized a large quantity of banned Burmese cigarettes and arrested two individuals in connection with the case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ruhul Alam, a resident of Barigram, Patharkandi, Sribhumi district in Assam and Manindra Reang from Damcherra, North Tripura.

According to Subdivision Police Officer (SDPO) B. Jurin Puiya, the incident took place on Tuesday night when an Eeco car, allegedly being used for smuggling Burmese cigarettes, met with an accident in the Rajnagar area. Acting swiftly, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jeremiah Darlong led a police team to the scene and recovered 40 cartons of the contraband from the vehicle. However, no suspects were found at the spot.

“During the operation, we noticed a black Alto car passing by suspiciously. The vehicle was stopped, and upon interrogation, two youths Ruhul and Manindra were taken into custody. Our initial investigation suggests their involvement in the illegal trade,” said SDPO Puiya.

However, controversy has emerged regarding the actual number of seized cartons. While police officially reported the recovery of 40 cartons, sources claim that 45 cartons were originally confiscated. Allegations have surfaced that five cartons went unaccounted for, leading to accusations of misconduct against certain police personnel.

The incident has intensified public scrutiny over smuggling activities in the district. Local residents allege that illicit trade, including drug trafficking, has been rising along this route due to the alleged complicity of some law enforcement officials. “This is not the first time such incidents have occurred. There are whispers of a secret understanding between smugglers and some officers,” a resident stated on condition of anonymity.

With growing concerns over corruption within the force, residents have urged senior administrative officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. “We demand transparency and accountability. The police cannot just put on a show while the real perpetrators walk free,” said another local resident.

As investigations continue, the arrested individuals remain in custody at Dharmanagar police station, where they are being interrogated regarding the extent of their involvement in the smuggling network.