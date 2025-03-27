Meghalaya Karate Team Heads To Hyderabad For National Championship 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 27: A 15-member contingent from Meghalaya is all set to participate in the Karate India Organisation’s U-21 Senior National Championship 2025, which will take place in Hyderabad from this Friday.

The three-day event will be held at the Kachibowli Indoor Stadium, where the team, led by coach Donboklang Lyngdoh and manager Rodrick Syiem, will compete in various categories.

The Meghalaya team consists of the following athletes: Kynjailin L. Mawnai, Carene Sohiong, Ram Lanong, Gideon Tympuin, Kynpham Kharkongor, Rebeka Nongspung, Larisha Kurbah, Barisha Kharbani, Nangkitbok Phira, Cheltis Shylla, Paul Danny Kharmudai, Gary Daniel L. Mawlong, Ialamphang Kharkongor, Ferdinand Samkupar Rani, and Gregorwilson Makdoh.