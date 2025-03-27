Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya Karate Team Heads To Hyderabad For National Championship 2025

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Northeast, Sikkim
NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 27: A 15-member contingent from Meghalaya is all set to participate in the Karate India Organisation’s U-21 Senior National Championship 2025, which will take place in Hyderabad from this Friday.

The three-day event will be held at the Kachibowli Indoor Stadium, where the team, led by coach Donboklang Lyngdoh and manager Rodrick Syiem, will compete in various categories.

The Meghalaya team consists of the following athletes: Kynjailin L. Mawnai, Carene Sohiong, Ram Lanong, Gideon Tympuin, Kynpham Kharkongor, Rebeka Nongspung, Larisha Kurbah, Barisha Kharbani, Nangkitbok Phira, Cheltis Shylla, Paul Danny Kharmudai, Gary Daniel L. Mawlong, Ialamphang Kharkongor, Ferdinand Samkupar Rani, and Gregorwilson Makdoh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News