Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Attends FLAM General Body Meeting In Aizawl

Aizawl, Mar 27: Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma attended the General Body Meeting of the Former Legislators Association of Mizoram (FLAM) as the Chief Guest on Thursday at the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Annexe Conference Hall.

In his address, Pu Lalduhoma discussed the unpredictability of politics, emphasizing that the final decision rests with the people. He also highlighted Mizoram’s pioneering role in live telecasting Assembly Sessions, which has fostered a culture of decorum among legislators. He commended the exemplary conduct of former legislators, which continues to inspire current members. The Chief Minister encouraged FLAM members to remain active and share their experience with the younger generation.

During the event, the Chief Minister released two books authored by Prof. JV Hluna.

FLAM President Pu Liansuama expressed gratitude to the state government for strengthening the Ex-MLA MR Bill and acknowledged the government’s ongoing efforts to improve benefits for former legislators. He also thanked the Chief Minister for addressing the concerns of FLAM members.

FLAM, established in 1994, currently has 117 members, including 59 associate members, who are the widows of deceased former MLAs and MPs. Two associate members, Pi Rothangi and Pi Nghakliani, were honored during the event for celebrating their centenary birthdays. Among the 33 members elected during Mizoram’s first UT elections in 1972, seven are still alive, with three attending the meeting.

FLAM also mourned the passing of three members during the 2024-25 period: Pi Lalzarliani Hmar, Pi Pangkungi, and Pu Kapoor Chand Thakuri. In their memory, the Mizoram State Assembly passed The Mizoram Salaries, Allowances, and Pension of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to enhance medical facilities and allowances for former legislators.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. JV Hluna, with prayers offered by Upa H. Liansailova. The obituary for the deceased members was led by General Secretary Pu John Rotluangliana, while reports were presented by General Secretary Pu TC Pachhunga and Treasurer Pu Rochhunga Ralte. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Pu K. Liantlinga.