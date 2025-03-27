Nagaland Inaugurates Hathkargha Mela State Handloom Expo To Showcase Traditional Crafts

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 27: The HATHKARGHA MELA (SHE) State Handloom Expo was officially inaugurated on 27th March 2025 by P. Tokugha Sema, Director of Industries & Commerce, Government of Nagaland, at the Kohima Village Ground. Organized by the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland, and funded by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, under the National Handloom Development Program (NHDP), the event will run from 26th March to 8th April 2025.

The expo aims to promote the state’s handloom and handicraft sectors, providing a platform for artisans and weavers from Nagaland and other states to display their unique craftsmanship and products. Visitors will be able to explore textiles made from natural fibers such as stinging nettle, orange rhea, indigenous cotton, and eri silk, alongside handcrafted items made from cane and bamboo.

A total of 60 exhibitors, including 48 from the handloom sector and 12 from the handicraft sector, are participating in the event. Exhibitors represent all districts of Nagaland as well as states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Assam. The expo not only provides direct market access to weavers but also aims to help them gain visibility and financial support.

Additionally, the Department has launched the registration of Pechan Cards for participants who do not yet have one. This initiative will allow registrants to access various schemes and programs offered by the Ministry of Textiles.