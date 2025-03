NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 27: In a series of successful operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

The BSF seized a variety of contraband items, including cattle, Ganja (marijuana), rice, cigarettes, sarees, and beer, with a total value of ₹18.97 lakh.

This significant seizure highlights the force’s ongoing efforts to combat illegal cross-border activities.