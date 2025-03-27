Tripura MP Biplab Deb Demands IIM or IIT in Tripura for Higher Education Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 27, 2025: Raising the demand for improved higher education infrastructure in Tripura, Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday urged the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) or an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the state during a session in Parliament. He emphasized that such an initiative would greatly benefit students from Tripura and neighboring states.

“Tripura, being a small state in the North Eastern region, needs institutions of national importance to accelerate its educational and economic growth. Establishing an IIM or IIT here will open new avenues for our students and enhance their future prospects,” Deb stated.

Highlighting the broader impact, the MP stressed that such premier institutions would not only uplift the standard of education but also generate employment opportunities for the local people. “These institutions will create a skilled workforce, attract industries, and significantly contribute to the economic development of the region,” he asserted.

Deb further pointed out that quality education is a crucial factor in transforming Tripura’s economy. “If we want to move the northeastern states forward, modern and world-class educational institutions are a necessity,” he remarked, calling upon the central government to take proactive steps in this regard.

The demand for an IIT or IIM in Tripura has been a long-standing aspiration, with local students and educationists echoing the need for such establishments to enhance learning opportunities and drive regional progress.