Regional Workshop On Public Health And WASH For NE States Held

NET Web Desk

A landmark Regional Workshop on Public Health and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) for the North Eastern states was held in Dimapur, Nagaland, bringing together key stakeholders to address critical sanitation and public health challenges in the region. The event, organized under the NeVolution initiative and led by Dr. Priscilla C. Ngaihte of NITI Aayog, saw participation from policymakers, health experts, civil society organizations, and representatives from both state and central governments.

The workshop focused on three key pillars—‘Swachh North East,’ emphasizing sanitation and waste management; ‘Swajal North East,’ tackling water quality issues; and ‘Swasth North East,’ addressing public health concerns arising from inadequate WASH infrastructure.

Inaugurated by Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, the event highlighted the need for sustainable, community-driven WASH solutions. Public Health Engineering Department Minister Shri Jacob Zhimomi underscored the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S., presented on ‘Swachh Northeast,’ discussing the rise in waterborne diseases and the importance of improved infection control.

The workshop concluded with key recommendations, including sustaining Open Defecation Free (ODF+) progress through decentralized waste management, expanding tap water coverage under JJM, enhancing water purification technologies, improving public health infrastructure, and strengthening government-community partnerships for long-term sustainability.