NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 28: Lijum Ete, a 15-year-old cross-country (XC) cyclist from Aalo in West Siang district, won a silver medal at the 21st National Mountain Bike Championships 2025.

The championship featured cyclists from across the country competing in multiple categories. Ete secured second place in the XC category, adding to Arunachal’s presence in national cycling competitions.