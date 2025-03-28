Arunachal’s Puna Saalyang Joins Indian Air Force As Fighter Pilot

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 28: Master Puna Saalyang, a bright young cadet from Arunachal Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a position as a Fighter Pilot in the Indian Air Force. The son of Puna Rambya and Puna Yakang from Hija Village in Ziro, Lower Subansiri District, Saalyang’s achievement highlights his exceptional intelligence, skill, and physical endurance.

Puna Saalyang, a cadet from the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC) in Dehradun, has proven his mettle at every stage of his training. His success not only marks a personal triumph but also serves as a significant inspiration to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation at large.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Saalyang on social media, wishing him “blue skies, safe flights, and a glorious journey ahead in the Indian Air Force.” This remarkable achievement has brought pride to the state and further motivates young individuals to strive for excellence.