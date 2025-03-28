Indian Army Felicitates Six Manipuri Youth Selected For RVC Centre & College, Meerut

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army has felicitated six youth from Manipur who have been selected to join the prestigious Boys Sports Company at Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre & College, Meerut.

As part of its efforts to empower local youth, the Indian Army conducted a special training camp to prepare candidates for the selection process. Seven boys from Manipur participated in the final round at Meerut, out of which six successfully secured their place.

To honour their achievement, a felicitation ceremony was held on March 28, 2025, in the presence of their families. The event recognized the hard work and dedication of the selected candidates while also highlighting the Indian Army’s commitment to youth development in the region.

During the ceremony, the Indian Army also handed over 200 microchips and two microchip readers to the Manipur Horse Riding & Polo Association (MHRPA). These will help in tracking and identifying Manipuri ponies, a traditional breed of small horses native to the region. The microchips will assist in maintaining medical records, breeding history, insurance details, and other essential data for the conservation of the species.

This initiative reflects the Indian Army’s dedication to empowering Manipur’s youth and its commitment to preserving the indigenous Manipuri pony, contributing to the region’s ecological and cultural heritage.