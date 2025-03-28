Manipur Congress Delegation Joins Nationwide AICC Meeting In Delhi

NET Web Desk

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President K. Meghachandra Singh led a delegation of 14 District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents from the state to the All India DCCs Meeting organized by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at the newly inaugurated Indira Bhavan in New Delhi.

The four-hour high-level meeting was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and other senior party leaders. Discussions centered on strengthening the party’s organizational preparedness across states and Union Territories.

As part of the proceedings, each state presented its organizational status. From Manipur, Kakching District Congress Committee President was randomly chosen by Rahul Gandhi to provide an update on the state unit’s functioning. The interaction, originally in Manipuri, was translated into English by PCC President K. Meghachandra Singh.

The meeting led to a new strategy for reinforcing the Congress party nationwide, spearheaded by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Party leadership provided training to PCCs on key aspects such as membership drives, social media management, and maintenance of party assets.

A total of 338 District Congress Presidents from 13 states and three Union Territories participated in this historic gathering. The meeting was structured as a two-way dialogue, allowing district leaders to directly voice their opinions and suggestions to the central leadership.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underscored the vital role of district Congress presidents in spreading the party’s ideology at the grassroots level. He emphasized that the success of the Congress movement depended on their efforts. Rahul Gandhi echoed this sentiment, comparing the DCCs to the foundation of a building, stressing that without a strong foundation, the structure cannot stand firm.

This meeting marked the first phase of the nationwide organizational review. The second phase is scheduled for April 3-4, ahead of the upcoming AICC Gujarat session.