Manipur MLA Urges Governor To Intensify Search For Missing Youth

NET Web Desk

Manipur MLA Sapam Nishikant has urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to intensify efforts to locate 20-year-old Luwangthem Mukesh, who has been missing since March 16. The appeal was made during a meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Mukesh disappeared after leaving home in a red Maruti Alto at 2 PM. During the meeting, the Keishamthong AC MLA submitted a memorandum to the Governor, seeking urgent action to trace him. He emphasized the growing concerns of Mukesh’s parents, Luwangthem Gyanendra Das and Luwangthem Omi, as well as his family, well-wishers, and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with his disappearance.

Following the meeting, Sapam Nishikant informed reporters that the Governor assured him that all efforts are being made to locate Mukesh, with daily updates on the case being received. According to reports from Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, Mukesh was last seen heading towards Joujangtek but did not cross Ngariyan Naga village. However, his red Maruti Alto remains untraceable.

The MLA called for the deployment of all available resources, including assistance from the Indian Army. He had spoken to Brigadier Boral, stationed at Keithelmanbi, seeking military intervention in the search. Additionally, he discussed the ongoing investigation with Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, reviewing the steps taken so far to locate Mukesh.

Expressing confidence in Governor Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, Sapam Nishikant hoped for swift action to bring Mukesh home safely.