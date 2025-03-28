Manipur: NSF’s Naga Morung Held In Chandel

NET Web Desk

The second edition of Naga Morung event, an initiative by Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), was held at Liwa Sarei Village, Chandel, under the theme “KUKNALIM.” The event was hosted by the Naga Students’ Union Chandel (NSUC) and its constituent units.

Delivering the presidential address, NSF President Medovi Rhi highlighted the significance of the Naga Morung, describing it as a cornerstone of Naga society. He emphasized that the Morung has historically served as a vital institution where young Nagas learn about their customs, traditions, and history.

The event witnessed the presence of key dignitaries, including the General Secretary of UNC, leaders from the Naga Women’s Union Manipur, ANSAM President, CNPO and NSUC Presidents, Eastern Naga Students’ Federation President, Naga Mothers Association representatives, tribe leaders, and several other prominent figures.

The program featured multiple sessions, including a discussion hour and the unveiling of a monolith to mark the occasion. The event concluded with cultural performances and other traditional activities.