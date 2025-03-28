Manipur: Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunker In Kangpokpi

NET Web Desk

Security forces dismantled an illegal bunker and burned its remnants to ashes at Ponlen under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi district, officials said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, during a series of search operations, security forces recovered at least 12 firearms, ammunition, and other articles from Jiribam, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts.

In Imphal West, a raid at a vacant quarter in Langol Housing Complex led to the seizure of two SLRs with magazines loaded with 20 rounds, two INSAS rifles with magazines carrying 20 rounds, two SMG carbines without magazines, eight bulletproof plates, seven bulletproof vests, camouflage clothing, and other military gear.

In Jiribam district, security personnel recovered three INSAS rifles, two SLRs, three INSAS magazines, two SLR magazines, and four rifle ceilings from Chingdong Leikai on Thursday.

Additionally, in Bishnupur district, one .303 rifle with a magazine, 16 rounds of .303 ammunition, and one 12-bore cartridge were seized from the hill range of Haotak Awang Leikai under Kumbi Police Station.

Security forces continue to intensify search operations across the state to curb illegal activities and recover arms from vulnerable areas.