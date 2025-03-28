Mizoram CM Inaugurates Training Seminar For Arecanut Cultivators

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 28: A Training cum Seminar on Scientific Methods of Arecanut Cultivation and Pest Management was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma, on Friday at the ATI Auditorium, MINECO. The event, organized by the Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department, was attended by Pu Lalthansanga, Minister of Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation, as the Guest of Honour.

During his address, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma discussed the challenges faced by local arecanut cultivators due to the illegal import of arecanut from Myanmar, which has negatively affected the market prices for locally grown produce. He assured the farming community that the government is working to address these issues and implement corrective measures.

Pu Lalduhoma also announced that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned Rs. 7.43 crore for the establishment of arecanut processing units in Chemphai and Zamuang. These units will ensure proper processing, value addition, and marketing of arecanut, thus providing economic benefits to the local farming community.

Three individuals were honored for their exceptional contributions to arecanut cultivation:

Pu Lalbiakseia of Bilkhawthlir, a pioneer in arecanut cultivation in Mizoram since 1965.

Pu Saikhalha of Zamuang, who holds the record for the highest number of arecanut plants in Mizoram, with over 30,000 plants.

Pu Zamzela of Tuikhuahtlang, an experienced farmer and mentor in the field of arecanut cultivation.

Minister Pu Lalthansanga reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting farmers through financial schemes, such as the Handholding Scheme, to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Er. Vanlalmuanpuia Chhangte, Director of the Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Department, explained that the seminar was organized in response to the outbreak of arecanut diseases in 2021. He mentioned that medicines worth Rs. 33 lakh were distributed to treat these diseases in Mamit district, though some farmers had not utilized them properly, making the training necessary.

Pu Lalsangliana, Secretary of the department, outlined plans to establish two more processing units and produce disposable plates from arecanut sheaths, as part of ongoing efforts to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity.

The event concluded with practical training sessions conducted by Dr. Rebecca Lalmuanpuii, Subject Matter Specialist (Agroforestry), and Dr. Vanlalhruaia, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection) from KVK Mamit District, Lengpui.