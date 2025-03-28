Nagaland Governor La Ganesan Visits Meluri, Stresses Development And Connectivity

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 28: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan visited Meluri on Friday, highlighting the district’s developmental prospects and the state government’s commitment to infrastructure and trade expansion. Addressing a gathering, he congratulated the people on the district’s formation and acknowledged Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s role in officially inaugurating Meluri on February 21, 2025.

Calling Meluri “the Land of Fortunes,” Governor Ganesan pointed to its rich mineral resources, biodiversity, and tourism potential. He emphasized the significance of the proposed inland waterway linking Myanmar’s Chindwin River with Nagaland’s Tizu River, stating that the initiative could establish Meluri as a key trade hub connecting Nagaland with Southeast Asia. He also highlighted the role of the International Trade Centre at Avangkhu in strengthening economic ties with ASEAN nations.

The Governor underscored the government’s focus on improving road and transport infrastructure, particularly enhancing connectivity between Meluri, the state capital, and Avangkhu near the Myanmar border. He noted that these improvements would facilitate economic growth and improve access to essential services.

Urging community participation, he called on residents, government agencies, and local organizations to actively contribute to the district’s progress. Stressing the need for quality education and healthcare, he advocated for better-equipped schools and hospitals to support future generations.

Governor Ganesan also appealed for peace and cooperation, urging residents to work towards stability and development. “The government heard your call for a separate district and answered it. Now, I appeal to you to heed the government’s call for peace, cooperation, and unwavering dedication to development,” he said.

Linking Meluri’s growth to the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047,’ he encouraged the district to serve as an example of balanced development, integrating security, tradition, and economic progress.

During his visit, officials from the Medical, Public Health Engineering (PHED), Education, Agriculture, and NHIDCL departments presented their reports. The Governor also conducted a security coordination meeting at the 39 Assam Rifles COB Meluri.

MLA and Advisor for New & Renewable Energy and NSDMA, Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe, and Pochury Hoho President also addressed the gathering. Deputy Commissioner Mhathung Tsanglao delivered the welcome address and provided an overview of the district.

The visit marked a key milestone for Meluri, with leaders and residents looking forward to economic and infrastructural advancements in the newly formed district.