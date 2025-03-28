Nagaland Hosts National IP Yatra 2025 To Empower Innovators And Entrepreneurs

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 28: The National IP Yatra 2025, a two-day event focused on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), began at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima. Organized by the Investment Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) and the Patent Information Centre under the Nagaland Science & Technology Council, the event aims to promote awareness of intellectual property protection among innovators, entrepreneurs, and various sectors.

Advisor for the Department of Agriculture, Mathung Yanthan, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of sustainable agricultural practices and the role of intellectual property in enhancing productivity. He encouraged farmers to adopt modern techniques and take advantage of government schemes designed to support agricultural growth.

IDAN Joint Secretary Reny Wilfred highlighted the event’s objective of safeguarding indigenous knowledge and fostering an innovation-driven economy. He stressed the importance of intellectual property in protecting creative ideas and promoting economic development.

As part of the initiative, Mission Director Dr. Nesatalu Hiese announced the establishment of Intellectual Property Facilitation Centres (IPFC) in Kohima and Dimapur under the MSME Innovative Scheme. These centers will assist businesses and entrepreneurs with patent and trademark filings, offering free professional services to support intellectual property protection.

The National IP Yatra 2025 is expected to play a key role in strengthening Nagaland’s intellectual property ecosystem, encouraging innovation, and providing economic opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs.