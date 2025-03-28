Security Forces Arrest Four Militants In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Security forces arrested four militants from different proscribed outfits in separate operations across Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Imphal East districts, police said on Friday.

Two suspected cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba) were apprehended from Langthabal Khunou in Thoubal district on Thursday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh, also known as Naobi (28).

In another operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Maibam Chingmang in Bishnupur district. The militant, identified as Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public and brickfields in Thinungei Makha Leikai, Bishnupur district.

Additionally, police apprehended a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party-Politburo Standing Committee (KCP-PSC) from Sawombung Pourabi in Imphal East district. The arrested cadre, identified as Likmabam Amujao Meitei, also known as Lakpa (27), hails from Keibi Awang Leikai.