Sikkim Legislative Assembly Concludes Budget Session, Approves Rs 16,196 Crore Budget For FY 2025-26

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 28 : The Second Session (Part III) of the Eleventh Sikkim Legislative Assembly concluded on Friday with the approval of the General Budget for the Financial Year 2025-26, amounting to Rs 16,196 crore. The session also saw the passing of the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025 (Bill No. 11 of 2025), introduced by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is also the Minister-in-Charge of the Finance Department.

The Appropriation Bill, which was introduced under Article 204(1) of the Constitution of India, authorizes the appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim to meet the government’s expenditure for the financial year. This marks a significant step in ensuring the smooth financial functioning of the state for FY 2025-26.

The final day of the Budget Session also saw the passing of Separate Demands for Grants under various ministers. These included key allocations for departments such as Health, Agriculture, Education, Roads & Bridges, and others, as presented by their respective Ministers-in-Charge.

In addition, elections were held for the Committee on Public Accounts and the Committee of Estimates for FY 2025-26. Sonam Tshering Venchungpa and Aditya Golay Tamang were elected as members of both committees, with Venchungpa being named the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts and Golay Tamang becoming the Chairman of the Committee of Estimates.

Further, the Speaker made several nominations for other important committees, including the Committee on Government Assurances, Rules Committee, Library Committee, House Committee, and Committee of Privileges.

Chief Minister Tamang also presented a series of financial reports to the House, including the Appropriation Accounts and Finance Accounts for FY 2023-24, along with the Medium Term Fiscal Plan for FY 2025-26 to 2027-28. These documents provided detailed insights into the financial health of the state.

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa expressed appreciation for the smooth conduct of the session, thanking the Governor, Chief Minister, and all assembly members for their active participation. Chief Minister Tamang reaffirmed the state government’s goal of making Sikkim a poverty-free state and emphasized the government’s commitment to ongoing developmental initiatives.

The session ended with the Speaker adjourning the house Sine Die.