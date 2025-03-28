Tripura Land Scam: Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Demands CBI Probe, Alleges ₹10,000 Crore Corruption

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 28, 2025: In a startling revelation inside the Tripura Assembly, senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has alleged that the state is witnessing a massive land scam worth ₹10,000 crore, involving government officials and a deep-rooted land mafia. He demanded that Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha order a CBI investigation into the matter, citing large-scale corruption in the state’s land dealings.

Addressing the press outside the Assembly on Friday, Roy Barman claimed that corruption had spread across all eight districts of Tripura, with government employees actively colluding with the land mafia. He specifically referred to a letter dated September 18, 2023, written by the District Magistrate (DM) of Sepahijala district to the state government, highlighting fraudulent activities related to 1,400 kani of land.

“In that letter, the DM exposed a massive scam and even named two senior officials from the concerned department who were involved in these illegal land dealings. However, shockingly, instead of taking action, the government chose to transfer the DM within just 22 days,” Roy Barman alleged.

The Congress leader further accused the ruling BJP government of suppressing voices of dissent inside the Assembly. He claimed that he was not allowed to raise the issue, and his question regarding the scam was removed from the Assembly records even before the session began.

“This government is running a dictatorship. They don’t allow the opposition to speak. The BJP wants to silence those who expose their corruption. But we will not back down,” Roy Barman said.

The Congress MLA did not hold back in his criticism, stating that Tripura was being run like a commission-based government, where corruption was rampant. He alleged that the Chief Minister had ignored the DM’s letter and taken no action against the land scam.

“If the Chief Minister has nothing to hide, why is he not ordering a CBI probe? Why is he protecting the land mafia?” Roy Barman questioned.

He further stated that the land scam had become one of the biggest scandals in Tripura’s history, and those responsible were still roaming free under BJP rule.

“The BJP government is completely soaked in corruption. They have silenced honest officers while protecting criminals. The people of Tripura deserve to know the truth,” he added.

With these explosive allegations, the pressure is now mounting on the Tripura government to respond. Whether the Chief Minister will take action or dismiss the claims as political propaganda remains to be seen.