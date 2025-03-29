Assam’s Advocate General Devajit Saikia Resigns From Bar Association Over HC Relocation Conflict

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 29: Assam’s Advocate General, Devajit Saikia, has resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) amid differences over the state government’s decision to relocate the High Court premises, a move that has sparked opposition from the lawyers’ body.

In his resignation letter to the GHCBA president on Friday, Saikia stated that his decision was made in the “greater interest of the present and future generations of lawyers and for the overall betterment of the justice delivery system.”

The GHCBA has strongly opposed the proposed relocation of the High Court complex from its current location in Uzan Bazar, central Guwahati, to Rangmahal on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra River. The association claims that the decision was made unilaterally and argues that shifting to a remote area with inadequate infrastructure will negatively impact legal proceedings, affecting both litigants and legal professionals.

Defending the move, Saikia maintained that as the state’s Advocate General, he must support the decision taken by the High Court and the Assam government. He asserted that relocating the High Court would resolve infrastructural deficiencies and create a more conducive environment for the legal fraternity in the long run.

Saikia further emphasized that the new premises would provide better facilities for future generations of lawyers while addressing the limitations of the current setup. Given the stark differences in opinion between the GHCBA and the government, he felt it necessary to step down from his membership in the association.

The Gauhati High Court is currently located in Uzan Bazar, with its historic building and a modern multi-storey structure situated opposite each other and connected by an underground tunnel. The Assam government’s plan to develop the Brahmaputra riverfront requires acquiring the High Court’s existing land, prompting the proposal for relocation.