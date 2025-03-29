Blood Has No Caste, No Alternative: Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams Ruling Party for Obstructing Blood Donation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2025: “Till today, scientists have not been able to find any alternative to blood. Blood has no caste, and it is the responsibility of all to donate,” remarked CPIM Politburo member and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. He was addressing a blood donation camp organized by the CPIM Gomti District Committee in Udaipur on Saturday, ahead of the party’s upcoming 24th Central Conference.

Expressing concern, Sarkar alleged that for the past six years, democratic organizations attempting to donate blood have faced obstacles from “anti-social elements of the ruling party.” He further claimed, “Not only have they created hurdles, but in some places, attacks have been orchestrated against blood donors in the state. This is unacceptable.”

The blood donation camp held at the Udaipur party office was attended by CPI(M) State Committee Secretary Board member Ratan Bhowmik, Gomati District Committee Secretary Parimal Debnath, Udaipur Sub-division Secretary Dilip Datta, and other party leaders. A large number of blood donors participated in the initiative.

Emphasizing the importance of regular blood donation, Sarkar stated, “Medical experts say blood can be donated three times a year. It should not be a one-day effort. I appeal to everyone to come forward and donate blood regularly.” He also urged people to consider pledging their bodies and eyes for donation.

The event highlighted the party’s ongoing commitment to social causes, with leaders reiterating their stance against any attempt to hinder humanitarian efforts.