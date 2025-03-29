Centre Allocates ₹555.70 Crore For Sikkim’s GLOF Recovery And Reconstruction

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 29: The Central Government has sanctioned ₹555.70 crore to support Sikkim’s recovery and reconstruction efforts following the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that struck the Teesta River basin in October 2023.

The financial aid was approved by a High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The funds will be utilized to restore essential services and rebuild critical infrastructure in the affected areas.

In addition to Sikkim’s relief package, the Centre has allocated substantial disaster relief funds across multiple states during the ongoing financial year. A total of ₹19,074.80 crore has been disbursed to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), while ₹3,229.35 crore has been allocated to 16 states under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).

Furthermore, ₹5,160.76 crore has been sanctioned to 19 states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), and ₹719.71 crore has been provided to 8 states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).