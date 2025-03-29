Manipur: Assam Rifles Conducts Cleanliness Drive In Noney

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles organized a cleanliness drive in Haochong village, Noney district, on March 28, 2025, as part of its ongoing commitment to community service and environmental conservation. The initiative aimed to instill a sense of hygiene and environmental responsibility among residents.

Local residents, including community leaders, actively participated in the drive, showcasing unity and dedication toward maintaining a clean environment. A total of 25 villagers, comprising 14 men and 11 women, took part in the waste collection and disposal efforts.

Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to undertaking similar community-focused initiatives in the future, reinforcing its role not just in security but also in social welfare and environmental sustainability.

The residents of Haochong village expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing that such efforts help strengthen the bond between Assam Rifles and the local community.