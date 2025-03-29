Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Flags Off ‘Shikaras’ to Enhance Tripura’s Tourism Appeal

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2025: In a bid to boost tourism and showcase the heart-touching natural beauty of Tripura’s destinations to visitors from across the world, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday evening flagged off newly purchased Shikaras, famously known as “Kashmir’s crown jewel,” along with other enhancements.

Speaking at the event here in the premises of Ujjayanta Palace, Agartala, the minister Chowdhury stated, “In an effort to bring more vitality to the tourism of the state and make the tourist destinations more attractive to tourists from home and abroad, we have officially launched these Shikaras. These houseboats symbolize the natural charm and elegance that tourists often associate with Dal Lake in Kashmir.”

The initiative includes one Shikara for Laxmi Narayan Dighi, three for Narkelkunj and two for Rudrasagar reservoir. Additionally, a 20-seater speedboat has been deployed to Chabimura to cater to tourist demands. Expressing optimism, Chowdhury remarked, “I believe tourists will now flock to these spots to experience ‘Shikara Rides’ similar to those of Dal Lake in Kashmir.”

This move aligns with the state’s ongoing efforts to enrich its tourism infrastructure and elevate visitor experiences.