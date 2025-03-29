Newborn Lion Cubs At Assam State Zoo Named Jaya, Bijaya, Devika, And Durga

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 29: The Assam State Zoo has named its four newborn lion cubs, symbolizing strength, victory, and divinity. Assam’s Minister of Environment and Forest, Chandra Mohan Patowary, announced the names on social media.

The cubs Jaya & Bijaya, born to lioness Kesari, and Devika & Durga, born to lioness Rani represent the zoo’s commitment to preserving and nurturing wildlife.

“These majestic cubs bring new energy to our conservation efforts and reflect our dedication to protecting wildlife,” the minister stated.