Sikkim CM Attends 5th Denzong Monlam Chenmo At Tharpa Mani Lakhang

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar29 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the 5th edition of the Denzong Dechen Shingdrub Monlam Chenmo, held on Saturday at Tharpa Mani Lakhang in Tathangchen. The event was graced by His Eminence Chogtrul Gyurmed Yeshe Dorjee Rinpoche, Chief of Sa Ngag Rabtenling Enchey Monastery.

The annual prayer ceremony, a revered spiritual gathering, is dedicated to global peace, harmony, and well-being. Devotees from various regions participated in the sacred event, offering prayers for a world filled with compassion and tranquility.

Chief Minister Tamang highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating, “The atmosphere was imbued with deep faith and devotion as attendees engaged in traditional rituals, chanting, and prayers, seeking blessings for all sentient beings.”

The Monlam Chenmo continues to serve as a platform for fostering unity and spiritual enrichment, reinforcing Sikkim’s rich cultural and religious heritage.