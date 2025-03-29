Sikkim CM Stresses Cooperatives’ Role In Economic Growth At State-Level Conference

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Mar 29: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay emphasized the importance of the cooperative movement in driving economic growth and self-sufficiency at the State-Level Conference on Promotion and Development of Cooperatives in Sikkim. The event, held at the Sikkim State Cooperative Union (SICUN) conference hall on Saturday, was organized in collaboration with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) and the Cooperation Department, Government of Sikkim.

In his address, the Chief Minister underscored the role of cooperatives in strengthening rural economies and fostering inclusivity. He highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting the sector under the National Cooperation Policy 2025 and the Viksit Bharat vision for 2047. Citing the success of the Sikkim Milk Union, he emphasized the benefits of cooperative-led development.

To encourage cooperative initiatives, the Chief Minister announced cash rewards of ₹10 lakh, ₹7 lakh, and ₹5 lakh for the best-performing cooperative societies. He also launched the SICUN e-commerce portal and visited stalls showcasing products from various cooperatives.

Minister for Rural Development and Cooperation Arun Kumar Upreti outlined the Sahkar Se Samriddhi initiative, aimed at improving the efficiency and profitability of cooperative societies. NCUI Chairman Dileep Sanghani reiterated the organization’s commitment to cooperative education and pledged continued support for rural cooperative development.

SICUN Chairman Mangal Jit Rai discussed challenges faced by cooperative societies and assured efforts to strengthen the movement. NCUI CEO Sudhir Mahajan encouraged investment in organic farming, eco-tourism, and aromatic plant cultivation to enhance economic opportunities in Sikkim.

International Cooperative Alliance Asia-Pacific President Dr. Chandrapal Singh Yadav highlighted the impact of cooperatives in empowering women and farmers. He also noted the establishment of India’s first cooperative university, Tribhuvan Cooperative University, aimed at supporting sectors like dairy, fisheries, and banking.

The event also featured a presentation on IYC-25 initiatives by Cooperation Department Secretary Gloria Namchu and concluded with a technical session led by NCUI, along with the felicitation of winners from the One-Day State Level Youth Workshop on Cooperation.