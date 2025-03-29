Tripura: Assam Rifles Holds Lecture on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya, Kailashahar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2025: As part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), Assam Rifles organized a lecture at Ram Krishna Vidyalaya, Kailashehar, Unakoti district on Friday to raise awareness about the perils of drug abuse and educate the youth towards a healthy and crime free future. The event underscored Assam Rifles’ commitment to support nationwide campaign against substance abuse.

The lecture featured a talk by Dr. Amitabh Dey, a medical expert from the District Hospital, who brought out the harmful impacts of drug consumption on the human body. His address highlighted the physical, mental, and social consequences of substance abuse, urging students to adopt a drug-free lifestyle.

In addition, students were also motivated to explore opportunities in the Indian Armed Forces and CAPF, emphasizing discipline, service, and nation-building. The event saw active participation from nine professors and 164 students, reflecting strong community engagement. This initiative by Assam Rifles aligns with the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, spreading awareness and empowering the youth of the region to make informed choices and contribute positively to society.