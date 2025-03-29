Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Hails 2025-26 Budget as ‘People-Oriented’, Emphasizes Development Goals

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2025: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today endorsed the state budget for the financial year 2025-26, calling it a “people-oriented” budget aimed at benefiting citizens across all sections of society.

Addressing the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Dr. Saha emphasized that the budget aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, contributing significantly to the state’s overall development.

“This budget is dedicated to the welfare of women, students, youth, Divyangjan, tribals, Scheduled Castes, OBCs, minorities, employees, pensioners, and ex-servicemen, along with the general public,” Dr. Saha stated. He extended his gratitude to the Finance Minister and the Finance Department for presenting a budget that prioritizes public welfare.

Highlighting India’s economic progress under PM Modi’s leadership, Dr. Saha noted that the country has moved from 11th to 5th place globally in terms of economic stability, with a target to become the third-largest economy by 2030.

Dr. Saha outlined six major focus areas in the state budget: Resource Allocation, Economic Growth, Welfare & Development, Fiscal Responsibility, Revenue Planning, and Transparency & Accountability. He pointed out that Tripura’s own revenue collection has more than doubled from Rs. 1,915 crore in 2017-18 to a projected Rs. 4,514 crore in 2025-26, underscoring the government’s efforts towards a self-reliant Tripura.

Emphasizing fiscal prudence, Dr. Saha assured that the government is keeping market debt within the permissible limit of 3% of GSDP. For the financial year 2025-26, the state has planned a market borrowing of only Rs. 1,225 crore, while maximizing funding through the External Aided Scheme (EAS), with 10 ongoing projects under this initiative.

Dr. Saha reaffirmed the government’s dedication to tribal welfare, economic growth, cultural progress, and administrative reforms, stressing that development initiatives are not just confined to policy papers but are being effectively implemented on the ground.

“Our success is being recognized nationwide because we ensure practical implementation of development programs. Through the effective execution of various central schemes, we are achieving socio-economic progress alongside infrastructure development,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to improving healthcare services and infrastructure, citing a 103.21% increase in the state’s budget allocation since 2017-18. The total budget outlay has risen from Rs. 15,956.56 crore in 2017-18 to Rs. 32,423 crore in 2025-26, reflecting the administration’s focus on public welfare.

Dr. Saha strongly defended the budget, expressing confidence in its unanimous adoption by the assembly while rejecting the retrenchment proposals introduced by the opposition.

“I wholeheartedly support the 2025-26 budget presented by the Finance Minister and firmly oppose all retrenchment proposals. This budget is a bold and exemplary step towards the holistic development of Tripura,” he asserted.

With this budget, the BJP-led government, elected for a second term, aims to continue driving economic growth and infrastructure development, ensuring a better quality of life for all citizens of the state.