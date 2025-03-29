Tripura’s Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Slams BJP-Tipra Motha Govt, Calls for Action Against Neglect of Public Issues

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 29, 2025: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Manik Sarkar has criticized the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance government, accusing it of neglecting crucial public issues and urging people not to support it in power.

Speaking at an CPIM’s Hall Sabha at Agartala Town Hall on Friday, Sarkar alleged that the government is failing to address pressing concerns related to food, clothing, housing, education, and healthcare.

“The BJP and Tipra Motha government are not paying attention to these fundamental issues. A government that ignores the people’s problems cannot sustain itself for long. Their own supporters will eventually reject them,” he remarked.

Sarkar emphasized that the people of the state have historically supported leaders who prioritize the welfare of the underprivileged. Citing global and regional examples, he claimed that the ruling party is “afraid, isolated, and suffering from insecurity.”

“The BJP knows the real outcome of the 2023 Assembly Election better than the opposition CPI(M). That is why they are trying to suppress CPI(M) MLAs, preventing them from raising their voices by creating external conflicts within the assembly. These tactics indicate a weakening democracy, not strength,” he asserted.

Condemning recent attacks on CPI(M) leaders in Agartala, Sarkar labeled them as “highly deplorable” and vowed to organize a larger public gathering in response.

Addressing party workers, he cautioned against focusing solely on the 2028 assembly elections, urging them instead to concentrate on present challenges.

“We must take an oath to fight the current situation so that no one can accuse the party of inaction,” he concluded.