Armed Forces Special Powers Act Extended To One More District In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

kohima, Apr 1: The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) to Meluri district in Nagaland for six months, starting April 1, 2025. The decision follows the recent extension of AFSPA in eight other districts and 21 police station areas across five districts in the state.

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, Meluri district was created in November 2024 after being carved out of Phek district, which was declared a ‘disturbed area’ on March 30, along with seven other districts.

“In partial modification of notification number S.O. 1536 (E) dated March 30, 2025, the district of Meluri is also declared a ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for a period of six months, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification stated.

AFSPA grants security forces in ‘disturbed areas’ broad powers, including the authority to conduct searches, arrest individuals without warrants, and use force when deemed necessary, with immunity from prosecution unless sanctioned by the Central government. The law has frequently been criticized by human rights organizations and civil society groups.

Additionally, the Centre has extended AFSPA in Manipur for six months, excluding 13 police station jurisdictions. In Arunachal Pradesh, the act has also been prolonged in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts, along with three police station areas in Namsai district, following a security review.