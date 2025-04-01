Cannabis Smuggling Racket Busted: RPF, GRPF Seize 59 Kg From Courier Vehicle at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 1, 2025: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, security forces seized 59 kg of cannabis hidden in a courier vehicle belonging to Ecom Express, a company delivering goods through Flipkart. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) conducted a joint operation following a tip-off, officials said.

During the search, authorities recovered 26 packets of cannabis packed inside six cartons. “The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around ₹6 lakh,” an official stated. Three individuals, including the company’s manager, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Sources revealed that the smuggled cannabis was transported from a courier facility in RK Nagar, owned by a Kolkata-based firm, to Agartala railway station. From there, it was being shipped by rail to Sahil in Delhi and Kunal Kumar in Patna.

Authorities are now investigating the larger network involved in this smuggling operation. “We are committed to curbing illegal drug trafficking and will take strict action against those involved,” an officer said.