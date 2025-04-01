Meghalaya: Confederation Of Ri Bhoi People Opposes Land Acquisition By MIDC At Umsiang

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 1: The Confederation of Ri Bhoi People (CoRP) has strongly opposed the proposed land acquisition by the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Umsiang, a region located along the interstate border of Meghalaya and Assam.

CoRP Working President Pateng Myrsing criticized the plan to acquire 300 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crore, highlighting that the process was carried out without consulting the general public. He stated that discussions were limited to the headmen and traditional chief of Raid, overlooking broader community input.

Myrsing emphasized the need for greater transparency and called for an inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders before any final decisions are made.