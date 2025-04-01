Meghalaya: Sunburn Summer Fest To Debut In Shillong On May 10, 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 1: Sunburn, Asia’s largest electronic dance music festival, is set to bring its exciting new concept, Sunburn Summer Fest, to Shillong on May 10, 2025. This marks the first-ever edition of the summer festival, which promises an unforgettable experience with a stellar mix of international and homegrown electronic music acts.

The festival will take place amidst the breathtaking hills of Shillong and will feature 3-4 international music acts, complemented by a fantastic lineup of local talent. Attendees can expect an immersive, high-energy atmosphere with larger-than-life stage designs, interactive summer-themed decor, and art installations that celebrate the vibrant essence of the season.

Tickets for the Sunburn Summer Fest will start at ₹1,200 and will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Tuborg and Hyundai are the primary sponsors of the event, with Meghalaya Tourism, Envision, Spacebound, and Boombox joining as festival partners.