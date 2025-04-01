Nagaland Governor Inaugurates Hope Channel’s Shelter Home For Homeless In Dimapur

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 1: Hope Channel Dimapur inaugurated its Shelter Home for Beggars and the Homeless under the initiative “Manna for a Soul” at the IHSDP Complex, Netaji Colony, Dimapur, on April 1. La. Ganesan, the Governor of Nagaland, graced the event as the chief guest.

The program began with a welcome address by Reshimenla Longchari, followed by an invocation led by Prof. Dr. Darlando Khathing, Pro-Chancellor of North East Christian University. In her keynote address, Tiakala Amri, founder of Hope Channel, expressed heartfelt gratitude and highlighted that the shelter symbolizes collective compassion and responsibility. Initially founded in 2019 under the Ebenezer Society, Hope Channel began by providing refuge for distressed women but expanded to support the homeless, addressing the growing needs in Nagaland.

Amri emphasized that the “Manna for a Soul” initiative was made possible through contributions from individuals, churches, and NGOs. She explained that the shelter not only provides food and housing but restores dignity and hope, urging society to measure progress based on how it uplifts the marginalized.

Governor La. Ganesan addressed the gathering, stressing the significance of the shelter as a symbol of hope and purpose for those abandoned by society. He referenced the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959, highlighting its success in several states and expressed hope for similar measures in Nagaland to address begging and homelessness. Ganesan called for compassionate enforcement of such laws and emphasized the need for community collaboration in addressing this issue.

The initiative, “Manna for a Soul,” was recognized as a pioneering effort in Nagaland. It aims not only to provide basic needs but also to offer education, vocational training, and reintegration opportunities for the homeless. Governor Ganesan urged individuals, businesses, and institutions to join the mission, stressing that the government alone cannot eradicate beggary.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to work towards a society where everyone can live with dignity. A dedicatory prayer was offered by Rev. Lipokinba Ao, Secretary of Nagaland Mission Movement. Short speeches were delivered by Zasivikho Zakiesato, President of DUCCF, and Nino Kire, President of Naga Women Hoho. Children from Ebenezer Orphanage Home performed a special presentation of “We Are the World,” and Pastor K. Benjamin Sumi of Dimapur Sumi Baptist Church gave the benediction.

This inauguration marks a significant step towards addressing homelessness and beggary in Dimapur and reflects a strong commitment to social welfare and humanitarian aid in Nagaland.