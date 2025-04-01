Rare Orchid Rediscovered In Arunachal Pradesh’s Mishmi Hills

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable discovery, the rare orchid Crepidium parryae, last documented in 1926, has been rediscovered in the Mishmi Hills of Arunachal Pradesh. This finding highlights the region’s critical role in biodiversity conservation and further emphasizes the Eastern Himalaya’s status as a global biodiversity hotspot.

The orchid, previously feared extinct, was rediscovered after two years of research and is now known to thrive in the tropical evergreen forests of the Mishmi Hills at an altitude of 900-950 meters. The rediscovery of Crepidium parryae is not only a scientific milestone but also a stark reminder of the need to preserve the region’s fragile ecosystems, which face growing threats from deforestation and development.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to over 670 species of orchids, underscoring its immense biodiversity and the vital need for increased conservation efforts to protect these rare and endangered species. The return of Crepidium parryae serves as a critical reminder of the unique and largely unexplored flora of the Eastern Himalayas, which continue to be essential for global conservation.