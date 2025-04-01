Tripura: Pradyot Debbarma Slams Bangladesh Chief Adviser Md Yunus’ Remarks, Calls for Strong Indian Response

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 01, 2025: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal Scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh. Debbarma urged the Indian government to respond firmly, viewing Yunus’ comments on India’s Northeast region as a direct threat.

In a video statement, Yunus had described the Northeast as a “landlocked region” with “no way to reach out to the ocean,” sparking sharp criticism from Debbarma.

“I heard Muhammad Yunus’ statement made in China, where he questioned what the Northeast and India would do if China invested in Bangladesh. This is a direct threat. If India continues to maintain a passive approach, such statements will persist. We must engage with our neighbors from a position of strength, just as leaders like Trump and Putin do,” Debbarma asserted.

He further criticized India’s handling of Bangladesh’s interim government, emphasizing that Dhaka’s stance toward India has remained largely unchanged over the years. While acknowledging India’s historical ties with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s family, he warned that relying solely on this relationship was not a sustainable strategy.

“Bangladesh has its own indigenous communities, such as the Chakma, Manipuri, Garo, and Khasi, who are also dissatisfied. History remembers what happened in 1947 in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Even today, many of our indigenous people are living there, and yet Yunus is making such statements,” Debbarma said, urging New Delhi to devise a ‘Plan B’ for dealing with Bangladesh.

He also accused certain factions in Tripura, particularly those affiliated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), of ignoring past incidents in regions like Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Comilla, and Sylhet.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Chicken’s Neck corridor, he warned that Yunus’ statement posed a serious security concern for the Northeast.

“This is not something to be taken lightly. The Government of India must respond with strength and integrity. As Tiprasa, we are ready. Our people in Bangladesh stand with us. Just give the order—we are prepared,” Debbarma declared.

His remarks come amid growing concerns about regional stability and India’s strategic positioning in the Northeast, especially in relation to Bangladesh and China.