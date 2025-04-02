Ashok Leyland Partners With Nagaland Rural Bank For Vehicle Financing

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 2: Ashok Leyland has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nagaland Rural Bank to offer customised vehicle financing solutions. The partnership aims to provide customers with flexible loan options and easy repayment plans.

Ashok Leyland’s Chief Financial Officer, Balaji K M, stated that the collaboration would enhance customer experience by ensuring accessible financing. “Nagaland Rural Bank has a strong presence in the state, and this partnership will allow customers to benefit from specially designed repayment plans,” he said.

As part of the agreement, Ashok Leyland’s Head of Treasury and Direct Taxation, C Neelakantan, exchanged documents with Nagaland Rural Bank Chairman Velayutham Sadhasivam.

Ashok Leyland President for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar, said the partnership would strengthen the company’s presence in the region. “We look forward to working with Nagaland Rural Bank to provide attractive financing options that cater to customer needs,” he said.

Nagaland Rural Bank Chairman Sadhasivam stated that the collaboration would support commercial vehicle buyers by offering tailored financial solutions. “This alliance will help businesses access customised financing options, fostering growth in the commercial vehicle sector,” he said.

Nagaland Rural Bank offers banking and credit solutions for individuals, small businesses, and the agricultural sector.