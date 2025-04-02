Assam Budget Utilisation Reaches 86% in FY 2024-25: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state’s budget utilisation for the 2024-25 financial year stood at 86%, an increase from 80% in the previous year.

In a post on X, Sarma stated that capital expenditure also rose by nearly 18% compared to the last fiscal year. “As we conclude Fiscal Year 2024-25, we are pleased to report significant financial achievements reflecting strong fiscal discipline and effective resource management,” he said.

The total expenditure for FY 2024-25 was approximately Rs 1,44,617 crore, up from Rs 1,36,317 crore in 2023-24. In 2020-21, the total expenditure stood at around Rs 80,000 crore, with a budget utilisation rate of 65%.

Sarma highlighted that capital expenditure increased to Rs 25,354 crore in FY 2024-25 from Rs 21,509 crore in the previous year, reinforcing the government’s focus on infrastructure and long-term development. He also stated that Assam entered the new financial year 2025-26 with a cash balance of Rs 3,035 crore, ensuring financial stability and planned investments.

On March 10, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog presented a Rs 2.63 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, introducing cash incentives for youths and tea garden workers, along with tax exemptions for salaried individuals. The budget, with a deficit of Rs 620.27 crore, proposed no new taxes but provided additional relief to nearly 1.5 lakh salaried employees.

With Assam Assembly elections expected in March-April next year, this marks the last full budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led second BJP government in the state.