Drugs Coming From Myanmar via Assam and Mizoram, Claims Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha and 70 Convicted in Three Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 2, 2025: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha reaffirmed the Tripura government’s zero-tolerance stance against drugs, revealing that 70 people have been convicted under the NDPS Act in the last three years. Speaking in the Assembly on April 1, he highlighted the state’s commitment to curbing drug trafficking.

“Drugs are coming from Myanmar via Assam and Mizoram, while ganja is being smuggled out of the state,” he stated, highlighting the critical transit routes of illegal substances.

Responding to a notice by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, Dr Saha said that law enforcement agencies have been directed to maintain a strict zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related offenses.

Detailing the convictions, he noted, “In 2022, 19 people were convicted in 13 cases under the NDPS Act. The number rose to 20 convictions in 16 cases in 2023, and in 2024, 26 individuals were found guilty. Till February 2025, five more convictions have been recorded, bringing the total to 70 in 52 cases.”

The chief minister also highlighted the substantial drug seizures made over the past two years. “Security agencies have seized 1.54 lakh kg of ganja between 2022-23 and 2023-24. Additionally, 5.82 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup and 25.62 lakh yaba tablets have been confiscated,” he disclosed.

Dr Saha reiterated the government’s firm resolve in the fight against narcotics, asserting that coordinated efforts with security forces will continue to dismantle drug networks in the state.