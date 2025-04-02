Former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Raises Concern Over Refugee Settlements In The State

NET Web Desk

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has voiced concerns over the long-standing issue of refugee settlements in Manipur, questioning whether the state has served as a “dumping ground for refugees” since its early days.

In a statement, Biren Singh highlighted historical records indicating that thousands of refugees had been settled in Manipur even before it attained full statehood. Citing official documents from the late 1960s and early 1970s, he revealed that over 1,500 refugee families were provided assistance for rehabilitation with the knowledge of the authorities at the time.

Biren Singh referenced a letter written by Paokai Haokip, a former Member of Parliament from Manipur, to then Minister of State for Home Affairs K.C. Pant. The letter acknowledged the presence of these refugee families in the state as early as 1967. He also pointed to multiple correspondences from MPs, government departments, and refugee associations that documented the large influx of refugees over the years.

“What happened to those families? How were they integrated? How many generations have grown since then?” Biren Singh questioned, adding that these issues have remained largely unaddressed in public discourse despite their significant impact on the state’s demographic structure.

He further called for clarity on whether legal mechanisms were in place to regulate the status of these refugees, whether they were eventually granted full citizenship rights, and if they were added to electoral rolls or received benefits meant for indigenous communities. Biren Singh stressed that these matters directly affect the state’s identity, social balance, and future trajectory.

Expressing dismay over the criticism faced by those who raise such concerns, Biren Singh stated, “Silence is no longer an option. We must revisit this chapter, not to assign blame, but to understand its implications and chart a balanced way forward.”

Drawing from his political experience, he emphasized the importance of standing firm on facts and defending the dignity of the people. “Being a statesman is about responsibility, not just politics,” he asserted.