Israeli Tourist Injured In Meghalaya, BSF Provides Medical Aid

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 2: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the 04 Battalion in Meghalaya provided immediate medical assistance to an Israeli female tourist who sustained burn injuries in an accident on March 31.

BSF personnel responded swiftly, administering the necessary medical aid. The injured tourist expressed her gratitude for their prompt assistance. BSF Meghalaya shared details of the incident on social media, stating, “On 31 March 2025, 04 BN BSF Meghalaya provided medical aid to an Israeli female tourist who met with an accident and suffered burn injuries, ensuring her well-being. Foreigner tourist thankful to BSF for their timely help.”

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, BSF and Punjab Police recovered 492 grams of heroin from Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, Punjab, on April 1. Acting on specific intelligence, security forces conducted a search operation in the border area, leading to the seizure of a suspected packet.

Officials reported that the search concluded at 8:30 am, resulting in the recovery of a packet containing suspected heroin, wrapped in transparent tape along with medicines, three illumination strips, and a steel ring. The packet was found near a cattle shed in the village.

Authorities stated that the operation was based on credible intelligence and coordinated efforts, successfully preventing another drug smuggling attempt in Punjab.