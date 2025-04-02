Martin Group’s Dear Lotteries Contributes Rs 2 Crore For Sports Development In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 2: The Martin Group’s Dear Lotteries has donated Rs 2 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support sports development in Sikkim. The amount was handed over to Gangtok District Collector Tushar Nikhare in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday.

A portion of the funds will be allocated for Season 3 of the Sikkim Premier League (SPL), a major football tournament aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting sports culture in the state.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to Dear Lotteries for its contribution, highlighting its role in strengthening Sikkim’s sports infrastructure. He also acknowledged the efforts of KR Shankar, Representative of Martin Group, Pawan Awasthy, Principal Director of Sikkim State Lotteries, and District Collector Tushar Nikhare in facilitating the donation.

“This initiative will provide a strong platform for aspiring footballers and further boost Sikkim’s standing in the sports arena,” he stated.